Abstract

Alarmingly high rates of sexual assault on campus have motivated American colleges and universities to take steps to address this serious problem. Yet university administrators have often felt ill-equipped to assess allegations of sexual assault. Unsurprisingly, they have sought the expertise of psychologists who can educate administrative staff about the complexities of traumatic memory. Dr. Rebecca Campbell is among the most influential figures teaching university administrators about sexual trauma and memory. The purpose of this article is to review research pertinent to her views on fragmentation of traumatic memories, and the possible roles of tonic immobility and alcohol consumption on how survivors of sexual assault recall their experience.

Language: en