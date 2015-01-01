|
Lin C, Wu L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(2): e545.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Many empirical studies have shown evidence of multiple health benefits provided by green and blue spaces. Despite the importance of these spaces, investigations are scarce in details for blue spaces rather than green. Moreover, most research has focused on developed regions. A limited number of studies on blue spaces can be found in China with a focus on the city level. Outcomes have been mixed due to varying research scales, methodologies, and definitions. This study relies on a national-level social survey to explore how the self-rated health (SRH) of senior individuals is associated with local green and blue space availability in urban and rural areas.
Language: en
blue space; China Social Survey; green space; self-rated health; senior population; urban and rural areas