Abstract

Public transport services are often improved to decrease auto-related mobility. However, it remains unclear how the built environment influences auto ownership and commuting mode choice near public transit stations. Using 3318 individuals across China, this study contributes to investigating the relationship between the built environment, auto ownership and commuting mode choice simultaneously in neighborhoods near public transit stations by employing an integration of a structural equation model (SEM) and discrete choice model (DCM). The results indicate that the built environment exhibits significant impacts on auto-related mobility near public transit stations and auto ownership plays an intermediary role between the exogenous variables and commuting mode choice, thus it can moderate the influences of built environment attributes on commuting mode choice. The results suggest that increasing green coverage rates and promoting diverse land use development strategies in transit-oriented development (TOD) areas may make contributions to auto-related mobility reduction and low-carbon travel initiatives.

