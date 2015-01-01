SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gaglione F, Cottrill C, Gargiulo C. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 90: e102687.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trd.2020.102687

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Relationships between the organisation of the pedestrian network and the location and distribution of activities represent an important element in improving accessibility to urban services of interest to the elderly. This paper proposes a methodology aimed at defining a new measure of pedestrian accessibility for elderly. We first identify characteristics of the pedestrian network and built environment that may impact upon accessibility to elderly, and weight each feature using an AHP analysis. Walking behaviours are considered in terms of walking speed and travel times for elderly. Accessibility levels are derived referring to the system defined by the relationship between the characteristics of the pedestrian network, the offer of urban services and behaviours of elderly. This methodology has been tested in the urban contexts of Naples and Aberdeen. The results provide useful suggestions to decision makers in prioritising interventions to be implemented at the neighbourhood scale to improve the accessibility to urban services.


Language: en

Keywords

Analytic Hierarchy Process; Elderly; GIS; Pedestrian networks; Urban accessibility

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print