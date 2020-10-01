|
Üzümcüoğlu Y, Öz B, Özkan T, Lajunen T. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 76: 38-46.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
The aim of the present study is to investigate the mediating roles of driving skills in relationship between organizational safety strategies and driver behaviours among driving instructors. Driving skills consist of perceptual-motor skills and safety skills. Driver behaviours are investigated under four factors: violations, errors, lapses, and positive driver behaviours. Participants were 132 driving instructors (108 male and 24 female). In order to measure organizational safety strategies, Organizational Safety Strategies Scale (OSSS) was developed for driving schools.
Driver behaviours; Driving instructors; Driving skills; Safety strategies