Mouratidis K, Cobeña Serrano V. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 76: 321-335.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Research on the use of autonomous vehicles as a mode of public transport in a city context is lacking. This paper focuses on the use of recently established autonomous buses (self-driving electric shuttle buses) running along a regular public transport line in a residential area of Oslo, Norway. We use a mixed-methods approach based on survey and interview data from two independent studies. The paper examines intentions to use autonomous buses before and after these were introduced in the case area as well as how passengers experience traveling by autonomous bus.
Automated bus; Automated vehicle perception; Autonomous public transport; Autonomous vehicle acceptance; Driverless bus; Self-driving bus