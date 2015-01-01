Abstract

BACKGROUND: OHS is an important issue, since it has great impact on the cost, productivity, and social reputation of a company. Occupational hazards have attracted considerable attention from both researchers and practitioners, because they can cause financial and personal loss as well as intangible damage within organizations and enterprises worldwide.



PURPOSE: Our aim was to develop a new model to assess and rank the risk of occupational hazards and identify high-risk hazards for the promotion of occupational health.



METHODS: The q-rung orthopair uncertain linguistic sets (q-ROULSs) are utilized to deal with uncertain risk assessment information provided by experts. An extended evaluation based on distance from average solution (EDAS) method is introduced to determine the risk priorities of occupational hazards. Moreover, a combination weighting method is adopted to derive the relative weights of risk criteria. A case study, involving a shopping mall construction project, was used to illustrate the applicability and validity of the proposed model.



RESULTS: Ten occupational hazards were identified and, according to the proposed model, their risk priority scores were determined. From these scores, three hazards were determined as the most serious (i.e., collision with immobile objects or being struck by moving objects; fall of a person from height; and trapping, being crushed-inside or between objects).



CONCLUSIONS: The proposed model was found to be a reliable and practical tool for the risk assessment of occupational hazards in OHS. It can depict the uncertain risk assessments of experts in a more prominent manner, and produce a reliable risk ranking of occupational hazards for corrective actions.

Language: en