Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Efforts to preserve brain function may be most effective when administered before there are changes in the brain, which may occur decades before the onset of Alzheimer's disease symptoms. White matter hyperintensities (WMH), a cardiovascular disease biomarker, are areas of hyperintense signals scattered in the white matter of the brain evident on magnetic resonance images. WMH increase with age and are associated with a higher risk of dementia. The purpose of this study was to determine if there was an association between different domains and intensities of physical activity earlier in life and lower risk of dementia later in life as indicated by less WMH.
Keywords
physical activity; Alzheimer’s disease; leukoaraiosis