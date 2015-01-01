Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.1177/2325967120902908.].



International Olympic Committee Injury and Illness Epidemiology Consensus Group. International Olympic Committee consensus statement: methods for recording and reporting of epidemiological data on injury and illness in sports 2020 (including the STROBE Extension for Sports Injury and Illness Surveillance (STROBE-SIIS)). Orthop J Sports Med. 2020;8(2): 2325967120902908. (Original DOI: 10.1177/2325967120902908)



In the above article, University of Pretoria, Section Sports Medicine should have been listed as one of author Babette Pluim's institutions. Her correct affiliation is provided below:



Babette Pluim, MD, PhD, MPH (Department of Sports Medicine, Royal Netherlands Lawn Tennis Association, Amstelveen, the Netherlands; Amsterdam Collaboration on Health & Safety in Sports (ACHSS), AMC/VUmc IOC Research Center of Excellence, Amsterdam, the Netherlands; University of Pretoria, Section Sports Medicine, Pretoria, South Africa)

Language: en