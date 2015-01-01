|
Tanrikulu FTANRIKULU. Adıyaman Univ. Sos. Bilimler Enst. Derg. 2020; (36): 175-199.
Propaganda tekni̇ği̇ olarak tekrarin haber meti̇nleri̇nde kullanimi
This research aimed to determine the use of repetition which is one of the propaganda techniques in news narratives. The research focused on 9 different news types in 5 different television channels in a 2-week period. A narrative belonging to different news types was selected in each channel. The narratives selected by the random method were converted into written text and analyzed by the content analysis method. The total number of words in each news type and the ratio of the number of repeated words to the full text was determined by coding. As a result of the research, it was observed that there was an average of 21.79% word repetition in news texts. It was observed that the rate of repetition in abuse, traffic, theft and crime, murder, and health news texts was above average, and the word repetition of animal, violence, economy, and education news texts was below average.
Language: tr