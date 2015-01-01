Abstract

Learning to drive is made more difficult by the symptoms and patterns of behaviour associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Most of the current evidence on the driving behaviours of learner drivers with ASD has been conducted in simulated settings, not on-road. Therefore, to aid the development of an ASD-specific driver training package, an on-road observational study of learner drivers with ASD was conducted. Driving performance of learner drivers with ASD was compared to typically developed licenced drivers, and correlations between driving performance and executive function of the learner drivers were investigated. Fifteen learner drivers with ASD and twelve typically developed licenced drivers completed the on-road assessment. Learner drivers with ASD underperformed in vehicle manoeuvring during left turns and roundabouts. In the ASD group, participants, who were slower in working memory tasks, had faster reactions and higher ability in multitasking, were observed to perform better during the on-road driving assessment.

