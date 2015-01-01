Abstract

Once driving in a blind-spot area, there are difficulties in transferring vehicle position through GPS data. To tackle this problem, a monocular vision-based positioning method was proposed for ITS (Intelligence Transport System). Experiment results show that the average accuracy error of the position data obtained by the proposed method is 8m, lower than the average error of GPS, which can be used as a means to obtain the position data of the floating vehicle in blind-spot. The finding of the study can help in ITS.

