Abstract

This paper investigates the factors associated with seatbelt compliance by front-seat occupants (FSOs), drivers, and front-seat passengers (FSPs), in Jordan. Data were gathered using a direct observational survey to cover a group of characteristics related to the major safety elements: human, vehicle, and roadway. Frequencies were calculated, and logistic regression was conducted to examine the factors related to seatbelt use.



RESULTS showed that only 13% of the drivers and only 8% of the FSPs wear a seatbelt. Driver's obligation to wear the seatbelt strongly affects the FSP positively or negatively. Moreover, FSOs manage to wear the seatbelt on major roads more frequently than on minor roads, and passenger cars more often than on buses or trucks. Additionally, male FSOs violate seatbelt law more frequently than females. Furthermore, cellphone use by the driver increases with the increase in seatbelt violations. Logistic regression results showed that the statistically significant predictor variables for the driver's seatbelt use were roadway classification, and gender, while for the FSP were road classification, gender, and driver seatbelt use. The methodology presented in this paper can be used as a technical note in investigating further factors that may affect occupant safety and their protection. The results of this study have significant implications for seatbelt compliance interventions and programs.

