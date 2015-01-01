Abstract

In order to solve the problems of poor correlation and large error of analysis results in the existing analysis methods of influencing factors of traffic safety accidents, a new analysis method of influencing factors of traffic safety accidents is constructed by considering the information entropy model. Collect the information of traffic safety accident influencing factors, and get the characteristics of traffic safety accident influencing factors. The information entropy model is used to calculate the maximum eigenvalue of the judgment matrix, and the eigenvector is used as the corresponding weight of each factor to realize the construction of the influencing factor model of traffic safety accidents. The influencing factors of traffic safety accidents are analyzed by the established model. The experimental results show that the model has high factor correlation performance and low analysis error, which can be widely used in urban traffic safety management.

Language: en