Jashami H, Hurwitz D, Monsere C, Kothuri S. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2020; (SI 2): 143-156.
(Copyright © 2020, Arcane Publishers)
In 2016, the U.S. recorded the highest number of pedestrian fatalities since 1990. Turning vehicles pose a collision risk for non-motorized road users. To improve traffic safety and efficiency at signalized intersections, driver behavior associated with right-of-way transitions at signalized intersections must be understood more comprehensively. This study explored the safety concern of driver's potential to incorrectly interpret the solid circular green (SCG) during right-turns using a high-fidelity driving simulator. A counter-balanced, factorial design was chosen to explore two independent variables: signal indication type and presence of a pedestrian. The pre-turn speed, visual attention and driver decision making were used as performance measures. Data were obtained from 46 participants (21 women) turning right 184 times in 4 experimental scenarios. Two linear mixed effects models and a frequency analysis were used to examine within-subject variables on observed performance.
Language: en
Crashes; Driver; Road Safety