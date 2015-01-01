|
Citation
|
Hartung B, Ritz-Timme S, Daldrup T. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(6): 366-372.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Vergleichende Bestimmungen der Ethanolkonzentrationen in venösem Blut, arteriellem Blut und Hirngewebe
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Blood alcohol concentrations are usually determined in venous blood, even though hints exist, that arterial blood alcohol concentrations are closer to the alcohol concentrations in brain tissue which is most relevant for alcohol related deficits. Comparing determinations of alcohol concentrations were carried out both in venous and arterial blood and in brain tissue of 7 deceased persons. According to the collected data it cannot be reasoned that the arterial blood alcohol concentration is superior to the venous blood alcohol concentration.
Language: de