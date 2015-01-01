Abstract

Blood alcohol concentrations are usually determined in venous blood, even though hints exist, that arterial blood alcohol concentrations are closer to the alcohol concentrations in brain tissue which is most relevant for alcohol related deficits. Comparing determinations of alcohol concentrations were carried out both in venous and arterial blood and in brain tissue of 7 deceased persons. According to the collected data it cannot be reasoned that the arterial blood alcohol concentration is superior to the venous blood alcohol concentration.



Die Bestimmung der Blutalkoholkonzentration erfolgt üblicherweise in venösem Blut, obgleich es konkrete Hinweise dafür gibt, dass die arterielle Blutalkoholkonzentration näher an der Alkoholkonzentration des für die alkoholbedingten Ausfallerscheinungen entscheidenden Hirngewebes liegt. Es erfolgten daher vergleichende Bestimmungen der Alkoholkonzentrationen in venösem und arteriellem Blut sowie in Hirngewebe bei 7 Verstorbenen. Sowohl venöses wie auch arterielles Blut wiesen sehr gute Korrelationskoeffizienten zu den in Hirngewebe festgestellten Alkoholkonzentrationen auf. Insgesamt kann anhand der hier gewonnenen Daten nicht geschlussfolgert werden, dass die arterielle Blutalkoholkonzentration der venösen überlegen ist.





Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: de