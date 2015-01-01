|
Heß C, Scheunemann A, Thomas B, Kraemer M. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(6): 351-365.
Vernacular Title
Bestimmung verschiedener Begleitcannabinoide in Blutproben von Cannabiskonsumenten. Kann die Einschätzung des zeitlichen Abstandes zwischen Konsum und Blutentnahme verbessert werden?
Abstract
The interpretation of analytical findings regarding driving under the influence of cannabinoids is associated with difficulties: the estimation of the last time of consumption is difficult when using the Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (Delta-9-THC) concentration alone. On the one hand Delta-9-THC concentrations can point to a contemporary consumption of an infrequent user. However, the same concentrations can also be detected in a frequent user despite being in an abstinence phase for a certain time. Therefore, the question of the last time of consumption is difficult to answer and documented psychophysical performance deficits can only be potentially led back to the cannabis effects. Usually analyzed metabolites (11-Hydroxy-THC (11-OH-THC) and THC carboxylic acid (THC-COOH)) can help in the estimation of time of last consumption. However the analysis of further cannabinoids which are present in cannabis plants but seldomly included in interpretation can also broaden the possibilities and allow a more accurate estimation of the time of consumption. Within this publication, literature data on these seldomly discussed cannabinoids and metabolites (cannabidiol, cannabinol, cannabigerol, tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)) and its metabolite 11-Nor-9-Carboxy-THCV, Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinolic acid A (Delta-9-THCA) and Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol glucuronide is summarized. Their presence in pharmaceutical and illegal cannabis products, pharmakokinetic parameters, windows of detection in serum samples and the potential of their proof do speak in favor of a consumption in the hours before blood sampling, are described.
Language: de