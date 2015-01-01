|
Citation
Sundermann TR, Schmitt G, Bartel M. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(1): 1-6.
Vernacular Title
Total benebelt? Ein Fallbericht zur Inhalation von Alkohol
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Inhalation and absorption of ethanol cannot be avoided when using alcohol-containing everyday products. Previous studies suggest that an excessive usage or long-term exposition is necessary to build up measurable blood alcohol concentrations (BACs). In comparison to the consumed amount of ethanol the detected values tend to be low and appear to be inadequate for the explanation of alcohol concentrations that violate penal law. Reaching a BAC of 1.12 per mill simply by inhalation of alcohol vapors as claimed from the accused person in the presented case could be refuted. The identified alcohol congeners disprove the stated scenario and indicate a long-term alcohol load. Based on statements and calculations regarding inhalation of alcohol, the implied amount of alcohol used for disinfection cannot explain such a high BAC.
Language: de