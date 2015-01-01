|
Citation
Bajanowski T, Tönnes S, Graw M. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(1): 23-24.
Vernacular Title
Aktualisierung der Richtlinien zur Bestimmung der Blutalkoholkonzentration (BAK) für forensische Zwecke - BAK Richtlinien
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The update of the guidelines printed in 2011 in the journal Blutalkohol (see AN 01370682) serves to specify the procedures described in Chapter 9 for the determination of blood alcohol, in particular with regard to the material to be used, and a correction in Chapter 7 ("General requirements for measuring control samples" ).
Language: de