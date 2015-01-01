|
Franke U. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(2): 65-77.
Aus der Rechtsprechung zum Straßenverkehrs(straf)recht 2018/2019
(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
This article gives the annual overview of important judgments concerning German traffic law, especially those made by the German Federal Criminal Court, from summer 2018 to the end of 2019. Judgments of the refounded Supreme Regional Court of Bavaria have been taken into consideration for the first time. The judgments deal - inter alia - with endangering road users, traffic speed measurement and some aspects concerning German criminal procedure.
Language: de