|
Citation
|
Winkler C, Eppler M, Graw M, Helmreich C. Blutalkohol 2020; 57(3): 141-144.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Alkoholfahrten mit dem E-Scooter. Erste Fälle am Institut für Rechtsmedizin München zwischen Juni und August 2019
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since the launch of E-scooters in Munich in the summer of 2019 altogether 379 blood samples had been taken during police controls for driving under the influence of alcohol. This was done over a period of approximately two months. More than 80 percent of all tested persons had blood alcohol levels exceeding 1,09 ‰. The same regulations apply for riding an E-Scooter as for driving a motor vehicle. This seemed to be unknown to the riders of the E-Scooters.
Language: de