Koga H, Tashiro H, Mukasa K, Inoue T, Okamoto A, Urabe S, Sagara S, Yano K, Onitsuka K, Yamashita H. BMC Emerg. Med. 2021; 21(1): e7.
BACKGROUND: Carbon monoxide causes electrical, functional, and morphological changes in the heart. It is unclear, however, whether the indicators of myocardial damage can predict the patient's prognosis after carbon monoxide poisoning. This retrospective study aimed to investigate the relationship between the carboxyhemoglobin level and electrocardiographic (ECG) changes and whether the ECG changes and troponin I levels are related to the patient's prognosis after carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide poisoning; Carboxyhemoglobin; QT dispersion; QT interval; Troponin I