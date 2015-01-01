Abstract

Improving road safety through artificial intelligence is now crucial to achieving more secure smart cities. With this objective, a mobile app based on the integration of the smartphone sensors and a fuzzy logic strategy to determine the pedestrian's crossing intention around crosswalks is presented. The app developed also allows the calculation, tracing and guidance of safe routes thanks to an optimization algorithm that includes pedestrian areas on the paths generated over the whole city through a cloud database (i.e., zebra crossings, pedestrian streets and walkways). The experimentation carried out consisted in testing the fuzzy logic strategy with a total of 31 volunteers crossing and walking around a crosswalk. For that, the fuzzy logic approach was subjected to a total of 3120 samples generated by the volunteers. It has been proven that a smartphone can be successfully used as a crossing intention detector system with an accuracy of 98.63%, obtaining a true positive rate of 98.27% and a specificity of 99.39% according to a receiver operating characteristic analysis. Finally, a total of 30 routes were calculated by the proposed algorithm and compared with Google Maps considering the values of time, distance and safety along the routes. As a result, the routes generated by the proposed algorithm were safer than the routes obtained with Google Maps, achieving an increase in the use of safe pedestrian areas of at least 183%.

Language: en