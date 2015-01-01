Abstract

PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to explore the effects of place attachment and risk perception with bounded rationality on the willingness to live in a high-earthquake-risk area.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The study establishes a hypothetical model on the basis of the theory of planned behavior, place attachment and risk perception. A structural equation model (SEM) measures the relationships between the variables.



FINDINGS Place attachment affects individuals and their preferences; it makes them willing to continue living in high-earthquake-risk areas. Additionally, risk perception with bounded rationality (fatalism and optimism bias) might make people believe there is only a slight risk of physical injury or property damage. The overall findings moderately suggest that land-use regulations along fault zone areas are not necessarily driving households away, and such allowance of residential use in the current zoning regulation might mislead people that it is a safe area. Research limitations/implications This study uses questionnaires in fault zone-regulated areas where only the fault line has zoning regulations. In addition, the application of SEM has to build upon theory and further examine both direct and indirect effects. The assessment criteria of the model might be limited by the sample amount, causing certain model-fitting results, which are not that significant. The overall findings might be limited by the geographical location and cannot be generalized to other areas in Taiwan. Practical implications A more thorough assessment of land-use planning in earthquake-risk areas should consider households' risk perceptions and adaptation behaviors.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE Land-use regulations along fault zone areas might reveal earthquake risk in such areas or mislead people that it is a safe area. Place attachment and risk perceptions might affect individuals' judgments of whether such risk exists or not. The results could be referred to disaster management in high-earthquake-risk areas.

