Abstract

Disturbances in sleep and circadian rhythms may be important, albeit underappreciated, risk factors for the initiation of alcohol use and the escalation of alcohol problems. In this review, we first describe sleep and circadian changes during adolescence and young adulthood. Second, we explain how these sleep/circadian changes intersect with onset and escalation of alcohol use. Third, we briefly note how alcohol use (whether acute or chronic) affects sleep and circadian rhythms. Finally, we articulate a conceptual model containing two mechanistic pathways--broadly positive and negative reinforcement--linking sleep/circadian factors to alcohol involvement before listing key areas we believe are ripe for further inquiry.

