Vujanovic AA, Lebeaut A, Zegel M, Smit T, Berenz EC. Curr. Opin. Psychol. 2019; 30: 109-116.

(Copyright © 2019, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.copsyc.2019.04.003

unavailable

The comorbidity of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorders (AUD) is prevalent, complex, and difficult to treat. Cue reactivity paradigms offer a clinically relevant scientific avenue to advance our understanding of PTSD/AUD comorbidity and ultimately inform evidence-based interventions. Cue reactivity paradigms evoke emotional, behavioral, and/or physiological responses by manipulating external (e.g. images, smells, scripts) cues. Through evaluation of how individuals with PTSD/AUD respond to trauma or alcohol cues (e.g. craving, distress, avoidance) in 'real' time, the theoretical framework for understanding functional associations between PTSD and AUD is refined. This brief narrative review of the recent literature (2015-present) will focus upon (1) summarizing the recently published cue reactivity studies relevant to PTSD/AUD, (2) explicating the limitations of the literature, and (3) discussing future empirical directions.


Language: en
