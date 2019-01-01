Abstract

Visual attention, visual working memory, and gaze control are basic functions that all select a subset of visual input to guide immediate or subsequent behavior. In this review, we focus on the relationship between these three functions and describe evidence, both at the behavioral and neural circuit levels that they are heavily interdependent. We start with the demonstration that gaze control - or saccade preparation in particular - leads to spatial attention. Next, we show that spatial attention and working memory interact at the behavioral level and rely on a common set of neural mechanisms. Next, we discuss the evidence that gaze control mechanisms are involved in spatial working memory. Lastly, we highlight the links between gaze control and non-spatial memory.

Language: en