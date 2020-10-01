Abstract

If you are a person with multiple sclerosis (MS) who uses a wheelchair or scooter, it is likely that you will experience a fall at least once within a 6-month period. Falls often happen because of symptoms of MS, such as muscle weakness or feeling fatigued. While many falls don't result in injury, some do. They can lead to bone fractures, concussions, and a fear of falling. Fear of falling can keep you safe by warning you against doing things that are too challenging. But fear of falling can also lead you to cut back on activities that you can do safely. Cutting back on activities you can do safely is a problem. Being less active can make you weaker and increase your risk of falling when you do have to do something. Luckily, there are things you can do to decrease your risk of falls and keep doing the activities that you enjoy.

