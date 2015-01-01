|
Citation
|
Gong J, Merry AF, Beyene KA, Campbell D, Frampton C, Jones P, McCall J, Moore M, Chan AHY. BMJ Open 2021; 11(1): e044493.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Opioid use has increased globally for the management of chronic non-cancer-related pain. There are concerns regarding the misuse of opioids leading to persistent opioid use and subsequent hospitalisation and deaths in developed countries. Hospital admissions related to surgery or trauma have been identified as contributing to the increasing opioid use internationally. There are minimal data on persistent opioid use and opioid-related harm in New Zealand (NZ), and how hospital admission for surgery or trauma contributes to this. We aim to describe rates and identify predictors of persistent opioid use among opioid-naïve individuals following hospital discharge for surgery or trauma.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; pain management; accident & emergency medicine; orthopaedic & trauma surgery; paediatric surgery; surgery