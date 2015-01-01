|
Citation
|
Beck HB, McManus B, Underhill A, Stavrinos D. J. Clin. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Extensive literature assesses risky adolescent driving, but nothing examines what makes teens avoid driving. Many assume teenagers are eager to drive, but evidence suggests internalizing symptoms lead some to avoid driving. AIMS: This study tested whether depressive and anxious symptomology predicted longitudinal driving avoidance in novice teen drivers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; depression; anxiety; adolescence; driving avoidance