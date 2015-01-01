Abstract

This study aimed at assessing which one of the 2 therapies is better for treating carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from the perspective of reducing delayed neuropsychologic sequelae (DNS).We used Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database (NHIRD) to conduct a nationwide population-based cohort study to assess which therapy is better for CO poisoning patients. To accurately identify patients with DNS, the definition of DNS is included neurological sequelae, and cognitive and psychological sequele. The independent variable was therapy and the dependent variable was DNS occurred within 1 year after discharge from a medical institution. The control variables were age, gender, the severity of CO poisoning, and comorbidities present before CO poisoning admission.The risk of developing DNS in patients treated with Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBO) was 1.87-fold (P < .001) than normobaric oxygen (NBO) therapy. The severity of CO poisoning and comorbidities were also found to have significant influences on the risk of developing DNS.HBO may be a risk therapy for treating CO poisoning.

