Abstract

PURPOSE : To identify the impact the COVID-19 lockdown had on the presentation and management of sight-threatening ocular trauma.



METHODS : A retrospective cohort analysis of all patients who presented to the Ophthalmology department of Royal Hallamshire Hospital Sheffield with serious ocular trauma during the COVID-19 lockdown period was performed. Data on mechanism of injury and date of injury, presentation, and surgical repair were collected. This process was repeated for the same dates in the previous 5 years for comparison.



RESULTS : During the COVID-19 lockdown period, we saw 10 cases of serious ocular trauma (4 globe ruptures, 4 full-thickness lid lacerations, and 2 intra-ocular foreign bodies). This is 3.33 times the average number of cases over the previous 5 years. The delay between injury and presentation rose to 1.1 days compared to 0.33 days pre-COVID; however, the time taken between presentation to surgery was only slightly affected (12 hours in 2020 compared to 11.38 hours pre-COVID).



CONCLUSION : During the COVID-19 lockdown, the number of serious ocular trauma cases was more than three times the average of the previous 5 years. This increase is partially due to more DIY injuries as people stayed at home, but also surprisingly an increase in falls. There did appear to be a longer delay between injury and presentation, suggesting that patients were reluctant to come into hospital during the pandemic. Surgery was performed within 12 hours on average for both groups, reassuringly indicating that sight-saving surgery was not delayed despite extraordinary circumstances.

