Abstract

CONTEXT/OBJECTIVES: A significant proportion of individuals aged 50+ in the U.S. use cannabis for medical or recreational purposes, sometimes with adverse effects. Given differences in cannabis use among men and women, we examined sex differences in (1) cannabis forms used, (2) exposure reasons, and (3) medical outcomes in older-adult poison control center (PCC) cases.



METHODS: Data came from the American Association of Poison Control Centers' National Poison Data System, 2009-2019. We focused on the 3633 cases aged 50+ in which plant and other non-synthetic cannabinoid cannabis forms were the only or primary substance. Logistic regression was used to examine associations of sex with cannabis forms. Multinomial logistic regression models were fit to examine associations of sex with exposure reasons (therapeutic errors/adverse reactions, intentional misuse/abuse, other) and medical outcomes (no-to-minimal, moderate, or major effects).



RESULTS: Females constituted 57.4% of cases. In multivariable analyses, female cases had 1.20 (95% CI = 1.01-1.43) greater odds of involving cannabis forms other than plant forms and 1.93 greater odds (95% CI = 1.66-2.24) of therapeutic errors/adverse effects compared to intentional misuse/abuse. Older age and occurrence in recreational-cannabis-legal states were positively associated with other cannabis forms. Older age, recreational and/or medical cannabis-legal states, CBD, pharmaceuticals, concentrated extracts, and chronic exposure were associated with higher odds of therapeutic errors/adverse effects. Sex was not significantly associated with medical outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Female cases compose a large share of PCC cases aged 50+ and are associated with higher odds of involving cannabis forms other than plants and therapeutic errors/adverse reactions compared to intentional misuse/abuse.

