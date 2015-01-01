Abstract

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental injury in children and has a great impact on family and society. The prevention and treatment of drowning is of great importance for reducing mortality rate. This consensus reviews the literature on the epidemiology, rescue, resuscitation, and acute clinical management and prevention of drowning. The panel determines the score of available evidence according to the criteria of Oxford Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine and then makes recommendations on evidence based on such criteria, so as to provide a basis for further reducing the mortality and disability rates caused by drowning.

Language: zh