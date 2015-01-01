|
Batcir S, Livne Y, Lev Lehman R, Edelman S, Schiller L, Lubovsky O, Shani G, Shapiro A, Melzer I. BMC Geriatr. 2021; 21(1): e71.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Balance control, and specifically balance reactive responses that contribute to maintaining balance when balance is lost unexpectedly, is impaired in older people. This leads to an increased fall risk and injurious falls. Improving balance reactive responses is one of the goals in fall-prevention training programs. Perturbation training during standing or treadmill walking that specifically challenges the balance reactive responses has shown very promising results; however, only older people who are able to perform treadmill walking can participate in these training regimes. Thus, we aimed to develop, build, and pilot a mechatronic Perturbation Stationary Bicycle Robotic system (i.e., PerStBiRo) that can challenge balance while sitting on a stationary bicycle, with the aim of improving balance proactive and reactive control.
Falls; Balance control; Balance reactive responses; Fall-prevention training; Old people; Perturbation training