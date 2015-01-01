|
Aghabayk K, Esmailpour J, Jafari A, Shiwakoti N. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 151: e105990.
Despite many studies on exploring the behaviors of pedestrians crossing the road, there is a need for comprehensive studies that identify the factors that may influence pedestrians crossing behavior at signalized and unsignalized intersections. This study aims to comprehensively examine the influence of gender, age group, group-crossing, technological devices and carrying items on pedestrians crossing behaviors at signalized and unsignalized crosswalks simultaneously. Observational data of 552 pedestrians at two signalized and two unsignalized crosswalks in Tehran were collected. Temporal and spatial violations, conflict experience and collision avoidance, situational awareness, and pedestrians crossing speed were used as pedestrians crossing behaviors indicators. To model crossing behaviors, linear mixed models (LMMs) and Generalized linear mixed models (GLMMs) with fixed-effect approach were applied for the continuous outcome (pedestrians' crossing speed) and binary outcomes, respectively. Phi and Cramer's V coefficients were used to avoid multicollinearity.
Pedestrian safety; Distraction; Crossing behavior; Signalized crosswalks; Unsignalized crosswalks