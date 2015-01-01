Abstract

Despite many studies on exploring the behaviors of pedestrians crossing the road, there is a need for comprehensive studies that identify the factors that may influence pedestrians crossing behavior at signalized and unsignalized intersections. This study aims to comprehensively examine the influence of gender, age group, group-crossing, technological devices and carrying items on pedestrians crossing behaviors at signalized and unsignalized crosswalks simultaneously. Observational data of 552 pedestrians at two signalized and two unsignalized crosswalks in Tehran were collected. Temporal and spatial violations, conflict experience and collision avoidance, situational awareness, and pedestrians crossing speed were used as pedestrians crossing behaviors indicators. To model crossing behaviors, linear mixed models (LMMs) and Generalized linear mixed models (GLMMs) with fixed-effect approach were applied for the continuous outcome (pedestrians' crossing speed) and binary outcomes, respectively. Phi and Cramer's V coefficients were used to avoid multicollinearity.



RESULTS showed that traffic checks before and while crossing showed a high positive correlation with crossing at "don't walk" and flashing "don't walk" signals and conflict experience at signalized crosswalks. As compared to females, males started their crossing more on flashing "don't walk" signal and crossed the crosswalk faster. Older pedestrians exhibited more cautious behaviors at signalized intersections but less in unsignalized intersections. Alone pedestrians behaved more cautiously than groups and crossed the crosswalk more quickly. Using technological devices, regardless of their types, caused pedestrians to not exhibit one or more safe crossing indicators considered in this study. Pedestrians talking on their phones had the least cautious behaviors. Pedestrians listening to music mostly looked at the ground or straight direction rather than looking left-right for traffic. The findings from this study are a valuable resource to road authorities and policy makers to develop appropriate targeted strategies to prevent pedestrians' injuries and fatalities and improve crosswalks safety.

Language: en