Abstract

Our world is constantly changing. Modes of transportation are continuously being altered and refined to match the demands of the population. One growing problem is the integration of residential areas and new transportation infrastructures. Individuals may find themselves in the situation of being out of comfortable walking distance from their destination, but too close to drive the "last mile" phenomenon. As a result, electric scooters (e-scooters) have established their niche in the area of short-distance transportation. In the United States (US), standing e-scooters were first widely introduced in 2017 and rapidly gained popularity. In 2018, the number of e-scooter trips totaled 38.5 million and quickly became a popular vehicle for short distance transportation. Although a readily accessible and convenient mode of transportation, their safety remains a point of concern, as no standard of regulation exists. For example, there is no national minimum age to ride an e-scooter - some state policies allow children as young as 8 to operate them. Understandably, there is reasonable concern for a rider with minimal, if any, driving experience who is operating an e-scooter at speeds high enough to inflict significant trauma to themselves and others. Despite such reckless oversight, with numerous companies offering an e-scooter service expanding, their use will likely continue to rise.

Language: en