Citation
Nykänen M, Guerin RJ, Vuori J. Prev. Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Young workers in many industrialized countries experience a higher rate of largely preventable occupation-related injuries compared with adults. Safety education and training are considered critical to the prevention of these incidents. This can be promoted by the dissemination and scale-out of an evidence-based, safety training programs in vocational education. The aim of this study was to identify the intervention core components that comprise the "active ingredients" of a safety training intervention for young workers and assess the impact on student outcomes of interest. Fidelity of implementation was operationalized using measures of adherence and quality of intervention delivery. For this study, data were collected through a school-based, cluster randomized trial conducted in 2015 in eight Finnish upper secondary-level vocational schools (n = 229 students in 22 groups, each with one teacher).
Language: en
Keywords
Injury prevention; Occupational safety and health; Fidelity of implementation; Vocational education; Young worker