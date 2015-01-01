|
Citation
|
Parovel G, Guidi S. Iperception 2020; 11(6): e2041669520980019.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Pion)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33489073
|
Abstract
|
We describe a new illusory speed effect arising in visual events developed by Michotte (1946/1963) in studies of causal perception and, more specifically, within the so-called intentional reaction effect: When an Object B is seen intentionally escaping from another Object A, its perceived speed is overestimated. In Experiment 1, we used two-alternative forced choice comparisons to estimate perceived speed scale values for a small square moving either alone or in different contexts known to elicit different impressions of animacy (Parovel et al., 2018). The results showed that B's speed was overestimated only in the condition in which it moved away from another approaching square moving in a nonrigid way, like a caterpillar. In Experiment 2, we psychophysically measured the magnitude of speed overestimation in that condition and tested whether it could be affected by further animacy cues related to the escaping object (the actual velocity of the square) and to the approaching square (its type of motion: caterpillar or linear).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
animacy; causal perception; chasing; escaping; intentional reaction effect; psychological causality; speed overestimation; speed perception