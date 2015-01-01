Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A poor social network and the decline of physical function are known to be critical risk factors for functional decline in older adults. The aim of this study was to investigate the relationships between social network and physical function in Japanese community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: Participants were 339 adults aged 65 years or older (mean age : 73.0 years, women :70.2%), living independently in their communities. A self-reported questionnaire was used to assess social network on two different scales-the 6-item Lubben Social Network Scale (6LSNS) and frequency of contact with other people. Handgrip strength, knee extension strength, gait speed, Timed Up and Go Test (TUG) results, and 5-repetition chair stand test (CST) scores were used to determine physical function. A multiple regression analysis that adjusted for confounding factors was used to analyze the relationship between the social network scales and each physical function test.



RESULTS: According to the results of a multiple regression analysis, a high 6LSNS score was significantly associated with greater handgrip strength (B = 0.63, p = 0.03), faster CST (B = -0.23, p = 0.01), and faster TUG (B = -0.12, p = 0.03), and high frequency of contact was significantly associated with greater handgrip strength (B = 1.08, p = 0.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Social network was associated with muscle strength and physical performance. Consequently, older adults with poor social networks require an assessment of physical function, since their physical functions have possibly deteriorated.

