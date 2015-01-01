Abstract

Aims: The use of helmets plays an important role in preventing head and neck injuries. The aim of this study was to measure the constructs of Protection Motivation Theory (PMT) in using helmets by motorcycle riders in Qom, Iran.



Materials & Methods: This cross sectional study was conducted on 326 motorcycle riders in Qom in 2017. Relative classification sampling method was used. The data collection tool was a researcher-made questionnaire with 53 items. The data were analyzed by SPSS 18 software, using one-way ANOVA, independent t-test, Pearson correlation, and linear regression analysis.



Findings: The mean and standard deviation of the participantschr('39') age was 32.79±11.95 years. The perceived severity, self-efficacy, response efficacy, and perceived rewards could predict 50% of the protection motivation changes, and the protection motivation predicted 21% of behavioral changes in motorcycle riders use of helmets.



Conclusion: Protection motivation theory can be used as a framework for assessing factors affecting using or not using helmets by motorcycle riders.

Language: fa