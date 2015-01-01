Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe the subjective reported scooter-skill scores of new mobility scooter users and to identify significant correlations with other characteristics and measures.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This was a single-centre study using a cross-sectional design. Participants (N = 22) completed the Wheelchair Skills Test-Questionnaire (WST-Q) Version 4.3 for scooter users. It measures the users' perceived capacity (what the user can do), performance (what the user actually does), and confidence (or self-efficacy). Their scooter skills were also rated objectively with the Wheelchair Skills Test (WST). They completed standardised measures of cognition, hearing, vision, life space mobility, visual attention and task switching, and confidence negotiating the social environment using their scooters.



RESULTS: Mean total WST-Q capacity scores were 83% and performance scores were 25%. WST-Q capacity scores had significant positive correlations with WST-Q performance (r = 0.321) and confidence scores (r = 0.787), WST capacity scores (r = 0.488), and confidence negotiating the social environment (WheelCon) (r = 0.463). WST-Q capacity scores were significantly negatively correlated with Trail Making B scores (r = -0.591) and age (r = -0.531).



CONCLUSIONS: The correlations between WST-Q scores and other variables are similar to those found in other studies among users of scooters and other mobility devices. The gap between capacity and performance scores highlights the needs for additional skills training in this population of novice scooter users. IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATION In implementing scooter training for new scooter users, attention should be paid to building community-based skills for navigating both the physical and the social environment. Scooter users' age and their driving capabilities need to be taken into account when developing and delivering the training.

Language: en