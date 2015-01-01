|
Jayaraman SK, Creech C, Tilbury DM, Yang XJ, Pradhan AK, Tsui KM, Robert LPJ. Front Robot AI 2019; 6: e117.
(Copyright © 2019)
Pedestrians' acceptance of automated vehicles (AVs) depends on their trust in the AVs. We developed a model of pedestrians' trust in AVs based on AV driving behavior and traffic signal presence. To empirically verify this model, we conducted a human-subject study with 30 participants in a virtual reality environment. The study manipulated two factors: AV driving behavior (defensive, normal, and aggressive) and the crosswalk type (signalized and unsignalized crossing).
virtual reality; automated vehicles; human–automation interaction; implicit communication; trust in automation