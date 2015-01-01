Abstract

The construction industry is recognized as a high-risk industry given that safety accidents and personnel injuries frequently occur. This study provided a systematic and quantitative review of existing research achievements by conducting social network approach to identify current states and future trends for the occupational safety of construction personnel. A total of 250 peer-reviewed articles were collected to examine the research on safety issues of workers in construction industry. Social network approach was applied to analyze the interrelationship among authors, keywords, and citations of these articles using VOS viewer and CitNetExplorer. A knowledge structure map was drawn using main path analysis (MPA) towards the collected papers, which was implemented by Pajek. In line with the findings of social network analysis, five research groups, and six keyword themes were identified in accordance with the times of cooperation of researchers and correlation among keywords of the papers. Core papers were identified by using main path analysis for each research domain to represent the key process and backbone for the corresponding area. Based on the finding of the research, significant implications and insights in terms of current research status and further research trends were provided for the scholars, thus helping generate a targeted development plan for occupational safety in construction industry.

