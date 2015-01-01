|
Citation
|
Nunziato CA, Riley CJ, Johnson AE. Clin. Orthop. Relat. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Springer)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Recent military conflicts have produced substantial improvements in the care of service members who experience blast injuries. As conflicts draw down, it is important to preserve and improve skills gained in combat. It is unknown whether civilian blast injuries can serve as a surrogate for military blast trauma. To guide further research, it is crucial to understand the volume, severity, and distribution of civilian blast injury in the civilian population. QUESTIONS/PURPOSES: (1) What proportion of US trauma admissions are a result of blast injury? (2) What are the common mechanisms, and what is the demographic breakdown of civilian patients presenting to trauma centers after blast injuries? (3) What is the severity, and what are the characteristics of injuries sustained by civilian patients after blast injuries? METHODS: We queried the American College of Surgeons National Trauma Databank (NTDB), a national aggregation of trauma registry data which captures robust mechanism of injury and wounding pattern information, for any patient admitted for trauma and an initial mechanism of injury corresponding to a predefined list of ICD-9 and ICD-10 external cause of injury codes related to blast injuries and reported as a proportion of all trauma-related admissions. Mechanisms were categorized into similar groups, and data were collected regarding demographics as well as location and intentionality of blast (that is, unintentional, the result of assault, or self-inflicted). Patient injuries were characterized by ICD-9 or ICD-10 diagnosis codes and sorted according to the body area affected and severity of injury, measured via the Injury Severity Score (ISS). The ISS is a measure of trauma severity, with scores ranging from 1 to 75 points based on injury severity, which is calculated according to injury scores in six separate body domains (head or neck, face, chest, abdomen or pelvis, extremities, external). A score of 1 represents a minor trauma to one region, while a score of 75 indicates injuries deemed nonsurvivable in one or more domains. Data were limited to trauma admissions in 2016.
Language: en