Journal Article

Citation

Liu M, Chong HY, Liao PC, Xu L. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2021.1882165

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Safety assessment helps the development of continuous improvement strategies in construction safety, especially coping with dynamic changes to the on-site environment with uncertainties. This paper proposes a composite safety assessment based on on-site conditions to facilitate improved and proactive construction safety management.

METHODS: First, based on evident rectification records, we utilized set pair analysis, a grey-rough approach, and a coevolution approach to quantify overall safety performance. Second, we incorporated two safety performance indicators into a composite assessment framework, using rough set theory and fluid dynamics. Finally, the assessment results of the seven completed projects were compared.

RESULTS: The coevolution approach had novel advantages in assessing rectification performance and the fluid dynamics approach could enhance the proactive warning ability of the safety assessment. Contribution: Theoretically, the research contributes to new insights into the quantification of construction safety assessment under dynamic on-site conditions. Practically, it also contributes to the active and objective measurement of management performance and promotes the dynamic and stable safety performance evaluation for onsite construction.


Language: en

Keywords

Safety; Construction industry; On-site environment; Performance assessment

