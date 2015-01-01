Abstract

Urban greenways improve green coverage rates in urban environments and transform these environments in a people-oriented manner. This study adopted semantic differential (SD) methods and an importance-performance analysis (IPA) model to evaluate resident perceptions and preferences of riverside greenways. A survey of 588 residents was conducted on typical natural greenways, built greenways, and mixed greenways along the Huangpu River in Shanghai. The results showed that resident perceptions of style, space, and distance differed markedly, whereas their perceptions of environmental and psychological characteristics were relatively similar. There were strong correlations between residents' characteristics and their perceptions, especially for their perceptions of greenway style, sense of order, and distance from the river. By comparison, most residents preferred mixed greenways. Additionally, respondents from areas with natural and mixed greenways believed that they benefited, whereas those from areas with built greenways displayed a potential sense of deprivation. The results of IPA analysis provide further support for the above conclusions. As a whole, the relatively simple methods demonstrated here could be useful to quantitatively analyze the subjective perceptions of urban residents.

