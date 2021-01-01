|
Citation
Passavanti M, Argentieri A, Barbieri DM, Lou B, Wijayaratna K, Foroutan Mirhosseini AS, Wang F, Naseri S, Qamhia I, Tangerås M, Pelliciari M, Ho CH. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 283: 36-51.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In a short time, the COVID-19 pandemic turned into a global emergency. The fear of becoming infected and the lockdown measures have drastically changed people's daily routine. The aim of this study is to establish the psychological impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is entailing, particularly with regards to levels of stress, anxiety and depression, and to the risks of developing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Language: en
Keywords
PTSD; Depression; Stress; Anxiety; Mental health; COVID-19; Clinical psychology; Psychological Impact