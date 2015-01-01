SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ma L, Guo H, Fang Y. J. Constr. Eng. Manage. 2021; 147(1): e04020149.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Civil Engineers)

DOI

10.1061/(ASCE)CO.1943-7862.0001958

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The construction industry has high accident rates, and construction workers' unsafe behavior is regarded as a major factor resulting in construction accidents. Behavioral psychology posits that human behavior is driven by psychology, and personality is one of the important psychological characteristics affecting human behavior. However, there is a lack of systematic research on the relationship between the personality and unsafe behavior of construction workers. This research explored the preliminary relationship between the personality type and unsafety behavior of construction workers, and analyzed the differences in safety performance from the perspective of personality types. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) was used as the personality evaluation method, and a questionnaire was designed and distributed in a bridge construction project in Jiangsu Province, China. A total of 164 responses were collected, and 129 of them were valid. The results showed that (1) most of construction workers had a preference for extraversion (E) (63.6%), sensing (S) (62.8%), thinking (T) (73.6%), and judging (J) (61.3%); (2) ESTJ (24.8%), ESTP (where P is perceiving) (9.3%), ENTJ (where N is intuition) (9.3%), ISTJ (where I is introversion) (7.8%), and INTJ (7.8%) were the five most diverse personality types, exceeding half of the total number of survey; (3) ESTJ and ESFJ (where F is feeling) types of workers had higher average accident losses (3.6 and 4.0, respectively) than those with the other personality types (less than 2.0); and (4) ESTJ and ESFJ types of construction workers had relatively longer safe periods (3-4 and more than 4.0, respectively) as well. These findings will contribute to the body of knowledge in construction safety management, and help targeted construction worker safety training as well as on-site supervision, thus reducing the possibility of worker injury and improving the safety level on site.


Language: en

Keywords

Accident loss; Construction workers; Myers-Briggs type indicator (MBTI) personality; Safety behavior; Safety period

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print