Abstract

Background: Disasters and emergencies are always among the major challenges and problems facing societies. By proper education and preparedness promotion for households, the effects of disasters and emergencies can be reduced. This study was performed to provide disaster assessment and education guidelines in western regions of Tehran Province in 2018.



Materials and Methods: This was a cross-sectional study. For data collection, the “Disaster Assessment and Education Guidelines” provided by the Ministry of Health was used. The forms and checklists were compiled by experts of urban and rural health centers. Then, the level of household preparedness for disaster was evaluated.



Results: Based on the present study in 314 centers covered, 1726803 households were evaluated. In the northwest and west Tehran health centers, Shahryar, Malard, Qods, Robat Karim, and Baharestan and all of the regions, the levels of preparedness were estimated 34.9, 24.7, 31.3, 36.2, 21.9, 24.6, 12.3, and 26.9, respectively.



Conclusion: The city of Tehran is located on important faults and areas prone to floods. So Tehran is highly vulnerable to natural disasters. Because of the important role of the people and the community-based management of disasters, household readiness must be improved to reduce the burden of death, injuries, and other disastrous consequences.



Keywords: Preparedness, Disasters, Emergencies, Households

Language: en